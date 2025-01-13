The Ottawa Senators are in playoff contention in 2024-25 after the team suffered a brutal start. Tim Stutzle and Ottawa are finally seeing the results they hoped to see a year ago. And big wins over teams like the Dallas Stars bring them closer to their ultimate goal: the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Stutzle scored a goal in the second period to aid in Ottawa's effort. His goal gave the Senators the lead, and they did not look back. Ottawa defeated the Stars 3-2 on Sunday night to improve to 21-18-3 on the season. The win also ended a six-game winning streak Dallas entered the game with. The Detroit Red Wings have the longest active winning streak in the league as a result.

After the game, Stutzle spoke about his team's big victory. Ottawa has won two games in a row after a rough stretch of four straight losses. Part of the turnaround for Ottawa, in Stutzle's eyes, is their style of play on the ice.

“I think we’re just playing the way we want to play,” Stutzle said, via NHL.com. “We're playing physical, getting pucks deep, playing behind them and we're just playing smart right now. And I think our ‘D’ have done a great job gapping up and squashing plays early. We're playing aggressive. I think that's our style.”

Senators inch closer to Wild Card after Stars win

Tim Stutzle and the Senators needed a win over a team like the Stars. Dallas has made the Western Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons. The Stars failed to make the Stanley Cup Final in both trips. But they are doing what Ottawa is hoping to do. Consistently contending for the Stanley Cup and going on deep playoff runs.

The Senators gained important ground in the Wild Card race after their win. Ottawa is now one point off the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final Wild Card spot in the East. The Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and Pittsburgh Penguins are all one point back of the Senators after their recent results.

The Senators are on the cusp of their first playoff appearance since 2017. Each point is vital for a team in their position as the season goes on. Ottawa knows this and they are not getting caught up in simply being in the race. They are already gearing up to take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

“That's a huge win,” Senators forward Matthew Highmore said, via NHL.com. “Credit to the guys for being resilient after getting down one there early and really fighting back and playing the right way. So, a huge two points in the standings, and we'll rest up and get back at it Tuesday.”