The Ottawa Senators started off on the wrong foot in 2024-25. Ottawa struggled out of the gate and it seemed as if the team was on its way to another disappointing season. However, something clicked in recent weeks. As a result, the Senators find themselves competing for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

At this time, the Senators are a point back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Wild Card spot in the East. Ottawa is also facing tough competition behind them in the standings. Only five points separates the Senators from the Buffalo Sabres, who sit in last place in the Eastern Conference at this time.

Ottawa has a talented roster and some of the brightest young stars in the NHL. However, they are far from secure in their status as a playoff contender. All it takes is one prolonged losing streak to take them out of the running for a Wild Card spot.

If the Senators fall behind, they could take advantage on the trade market. In saying this, they could also make a move if they stay the course. There is one veteran player on Ottawa's roster who could be a trade option for Ottawa. If they make him available for trade, a move could prove to be mutually beneficial.

Senators' Adam Gaudette has cooled off

Adam Gaudette began the season on quite the heater. He stormed out of the gate to score 12 goals within the first two months of the 2024-25 campaign. He matched his career-high goal total during this run. The Senators forward looked like one of the surprises of the season at the time.

However, the veteran forward has since cooled off in a major way. After an eight-goal month of November, Gaudette scored just one goal in December. He has not scored since finding the back of the net against the New York Islanders on December 8. Moreover, he has not recorded a point since recording an assist on December 17.

Gaudette could certainly find his scoring touch again. But the veteran forward has seemingly regressed to his career standard. In any event, Ottawa could put him on the trade block and see if a team is interested. There may be a team willing to take a chance on his goal-scoring returning down the stretch this year.

Gaudette is also a free agent once the new league year begins on July 1. Even if he ends up short of a 20-goal season, Gaudette could land a decent contract on the open market. Especially given the number of teams that may be in search of depth scoring in the summer. Teams seeking scoring depth midseason could try to get ahead of free-agent bidding with a trade.

The Senators could move the veteran forward before he reaches free agency. This opens up a roster spot for the team to address other needs. Perhaps they add a more consistent scorer, or they could address another need entirely. Either way, Ottawa could have a number of options if they move Gaudette.

Any time a team trades one of their top five goal scorers, eyebrows will be raised. However, Adam Gaudette could still find himself on the move ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. It remains to be seen how the Senators will approach the deadline. It could mean the difference between playoff hockey and another season of bitter disappointment.