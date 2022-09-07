Tim Stutzle secures massive $66.8 million bag from the Senators

Through the first two seasons of his career, Tim Stutzle has quickly emerged as one of the best young players in the entire NHL. It’s clear to everyone in the NHL that the Ottawa Senators have landed a player they can build around in Stutzle.

The Senators decided they wanted to lock up Stutzle, and ensure he will spend the foreseeable future in Ottawa. It was announced earlier today that Stutzle and the Sens had come to an agreement on a massive eight-year, $66.8 million extension that will keep Stutzle in Ottawa for a large portion of his career. This is a huge move that the Senators have been working on throughout the 2022 NHL offseason, and they finally managed to get it done.

OTT announces eight-year, $8.35M AAV extension for Tim Stutzle — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 7, 2022

Stutzle has quickly emerged as a key part of the Senators future, so locking him up for any amount of years was going to be a win. The fact that they have secured his future over the next eight years is a huge win, though. Stutzle has already proven himself to be a very good player, and he’s only 20 years old.

Stutzle doubled his point tally in his second season from his rookie campaign, and he has already put together a season where he has scored 20+ goals. Stutzle has flown a bit under the radar to start his career given the fact he’s played on the lowly Senators, but he seems poised to lead them as they continue forward in their rebuild. He’s already one of their best players, and he figures to continue to only get better as his career progresses.