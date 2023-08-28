The Ottawa Senators received great injury news regarding goaltender Anton Forsberg. The 30-year-old missed the last two months of the 2022-2023 season after tearing both of his MCLs in February. Two weeks before training camp for the 2023-2024 season, Forsberg feels brand new and is gearing up for the season.

“I’ve been back to 100% for a long time,” Forsberg told The Athletic's Ian Mendes. “I would have been back last year if we made the playoffs.”

Forsberg started 25 games for the Senators last season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 3.26 goals against average. Those numbers were way down from the season prior, in which Forsberg notched career-highs in games played, wins and save percentage.

Despite the season-ending injury, Forsberg isn’t holding anything back regarding his return.

“I feel like I’m not thinking about it at all,” Forsberg said. “I’m not hesitating, so I feel like it’s all healed. I haven’t had any restrictions of what I can and can’t do. I’ve been doing what I usually do, so I can’t really say I’m holding back on anything right now.”

Forsberg is expected to back up good friend Joonas Korpisalo this season after the Senators signed the latter to a five-year deal in July. The two were teammates with the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in their careers.

Having good goaltending can help a mediocre team look a lot better than it actually is. The Senators figure to be toward the bottom of the standings again this season, but a rejuvenated Anton Forsberg could help them make a playoff push.