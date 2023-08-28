The Ottawa Senators received great injury news regarding goaltender Anton Forsberg. The 30-year-old missed the last two months of the 2022-2023 season after tearing both of his MCLs in February. Two weeks before training camp for the 2023-2024 season, Forsberg feels brand new and is gearing up for the season.

“I’ve been back to 100% for a long time,” Forsberg told The Athletic's Ian Mendes. “I would have been back last year if we made the playoffs.”

Forsberg started 25 games for the Senators last season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 3.26 goals against average. Those numbers were way down from the season prior, in which Forsberg notched career-highs in games played, wins and save percentage.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Despite the season-ending injury, Forsberg isn’t holding anything back regarding his return.

“I feel like I’m not thinking about it at all,” Forsberg said. “I’m not hesitating, so I feel like it’s all healed. I haven’t had any restrictions of what I can and can’t do. I’ve been doing what I usually do, so I can’t really say I’m holding back on anything right now.”

RECOMMENDED
Senators, Jakob Chychrun, Jakob Chychrun trade, Senators trade, Senators roster

Jakob Chychrun vocal on Senators mentality that should scare the rest of NHL

Tristin McKinstry ·

Senators, Brady Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson, Jake Sanderson stats, Senators offseason

Senators star Brady Tkachuk puts NHL on notice with Jake Sanderson declaration

Tristin McKinstry ·

Joonas Korpisalo, Ottawa Senators

Joonas Korpisalo breaks silence after signing five-year deal with Senators

Andrew Meyers ·

Forsberg is expected to back up good friend Joonas Korpisalo this season after the Senators signed the latter to a five-year deal in July. The two were teammates with the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in their careers.

Having good goaltending can help a mediocre team look a lot better than it actually is. The Senators figure to be toward the bottom of the standings again this season, but a rejuvenated Anton Forsberg could help them make a playoff push.