It was very clear before Alex DeBrincat was traded to the Detroit Red Wings that the sniper wanted out of Ottawa — and Senators' superstar Tim Stutzle did not mince words when asked about his former teammate's departure.

“If he doesn't want to be there, I don't want to make him have to be there,” Stutzle told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

“You know, like, that's fine to us. I think the whole group, we've been saying it, we want him to stay. We want him to be part of this group and he's a great guy, great player. If you don't want to be there, then good luck on your way.”

After months of speculation, DeBrincat was traded to his home state of Michigan following reports that he was unwilling to sign an extension in Canada's capital as a restricted free agent.

In return, the Sens received forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman prospect Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

DeBrincat quickly signed a four-year, $31.5 million contract in Detroit, with an average annual value of $7.875 million. The 25-year-old was originally acquired by the Senators from the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2022 draft with one year remaining on his contract.

“It's super exciting,” DeBrincat said immediately after the swap. “Obviously, growing up here and rooting for the Red Wings when I was younger, it's definitely a dream come true.”

Even without the former 40-goal forward's services, the Senators are in the midst of building a contending roster by locking up key future pieces. The most recent was a mammoth eight-year, $64.4 million contract that standout defenseman Jake Sanderson signed last week.

That followed Stutzle, who was locked up to an eight-year, $66.8 million mega-deal last September before breaking out for 90 points in 2022-23.

Sanderson joins Stutzle, captain Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Thomas Chabot as star players who are under contract through at least 2027.

Alex DeBrincat is gone, but the future for Tim Stutzle and the Ottawa Senators is undoubtably bright, as the team looks to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2017.