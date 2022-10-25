Senators’ Shane Pinto surpasses elite company to set Ottawa rookie record

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Monday night. The Senators saw franchise history made on this night, as well.

Senators forward Shane Pinto scored for the fifth consecutive game. In doing so, he set the franchise record for the longest goal streak by a rookie in team history. He surpassed names such as Mark Stone, Daniel Alfredsson, and Alexei Yashin.

Stone, Alfredsson, and Yashin all scored in four consecutive games in their respective rookie seasons. In fact, Yashin achieved a four-game goal streak on two separate occasions in 1993-94.

The Senators actually made Yashin the first pick in the expansion era of their franchise’s history. They selected him second overall in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft.

Yashin’s time in Ottawa was mired in controversy. Despite amazing production on the ice, including a 94-point season in 1998-99, Yashin and the team were embroiled in several nasty contract disputes.

While Yashin’s off-ice antics caused headaches, the Senators definitely cashed in. They traded Yashin at the 2001 NHL Entry Draft to the New York Islanders for a package that included the recently retired Zdeno Chara and forward Jason Spezza.

The Senators selected Alfredsson in the sixth round of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft. He won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s best rookie in 1995-96.

Alfredsson spent 17 seasons with the Senators, scoring 426 goals and 1108 points during that time. He spent one season outside of the organization, shockingly signing with the Detroit Red Wings in 2013 before retiring.

Stone was also a sixth-round pick of the Senators, this time in 2010. He became one of the team’s leaders in the mid-2010s, recording 60 points in four of his final five seasons in Ottawa. The Senators traded Stone to the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2018-19 trade deadline.