Serial Cleaners Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Cleaning up is an important chore people must do. Let’s just hope this isn’t the type of cleaning you have to do. Learn more about Serial Cleaners, its release date, gameplay, and story here.

Serial Cleaners Release Date: September 22, 2022

Serial Cleaners releases on September 22, 2022, on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Serial Cleaners gameplay

Serial Cleaners is a top-down stealth-action game. The main goal of the game is to, as the name suggests, clean up. However, you won’t be cleaning up dirty laundry or dirt. Instead, players will be cleaning up murder scenes for the mob. The missions have three basic goals: clean up bodies, clear away blood, and steal any evidence. The player must carry (or drag) the bodies back to their car. Blood also needs cleaning, so players will use their trust vacuum to do so. Players need to pick up any evidence they find as well.

Of course, players can’t just waltz in, clean up, and leave. Stealth is an important part of the game, as the crime scenes will have security guards patrolling. If a security guard catches and subdues the player, the mission is a failure. As such, players must avoid capture. In Serial Cleaners, there are four playable characters, each with their own different playstyle. Bob, for example, is the most well-rounded of the four. Other than being able to carry bodies, he can also hide easily inside various hiding spaces. Should push come to shove, he can also slide on the blood trails. Different cleaners have different strengths and weaknesses. Because of this, players must learn to adjust their playstyle to match the strengths of the cleaner. Once the objectives for each stage are met, the players can then head over to their car, and leave before the guards realize what happened.

Serial Cleaners story

Serial Cleaners is a story of loyalty, betrayal, and crime. The whole game is set in 1990s New York, 20 or so years after the events of the first game. The game itself is a homage to various crime movies set in that era. You follow the story of four different mob cleaners, all having a shared past. The player switches between the four cleaners as they progress through the game. The more the player plays, the more they learn about each cleaner, like their reasons for becoming cleaners in the first place. Whether their past will catch up to them, or whether they will be able to get out of this life, only time will tell.

For more gaming news, click here.