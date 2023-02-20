Tenth-placed Torino (8-6-8) will welcome last-placed Cremonese (0-8-14) at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin Italy to end Matchweek 23 of the Serie A this Monday, February 20. Check out our Serie A odds series, featuring our Torino-Cremonese prediction and pick.

The Toro’s three-game unbeaten domestic run was snapped in a 1-0 loss against reigning champions AC Milan thanks to a 62nd-minute goal by Olivier Giroud. With just two points separating them from seventh-placers Juventus and eighth-placed Bologna, the Bulls need to earn points to qualify for a possible European contention next year.

Cremonese is still scrapping their way to find their first win this season. Acquiring just eight points after 22 games, La Cremo hopes that they will end the three-game losing streak heading into this match.

Here are the Torino-Cremonesesoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Torino-Cremonese Odds

Torino: -150

Cremonese: +460

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +118

Under 2.5 Goals: -144

How to Watch Torino vs. Cremonese

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Torino Can Beat Cremonese

Torino enjoys a position in the top half of Italian top-flight football. They have 30 points earned from eight wins, six draws, and eight losses. They only have 15 points earned in eight home games played. Ivan Juric’s squad needs these three precious points if they want to contend for European competition next season.

The Bulls welcomed the year with a three-game unbeaten run in all contests, but their next six games had the team in a bit of a dysfunctional run as half of those games ended in defeats. That includes an end to the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 defeat from Fiorentina. Despite failing to earn any points against Milan last week, Ivan Jurić is not expected to make many changes to his starting eleven.

Aleksei Miranchuk, Nikola Vlasic, and Antonio Sanabria all tie as Torino’s top goalscorers with four each. Mergim Vojvoda leads the team with four assists. As a squad, Torino has a -1 goal differential, but they are impressive still as they can pull off 12.1 shots and 4.6 corners per game with a 53.2% ball possession rate.

On the injury front, the hosts will have to do without the services of David Zima, Samuele Ricci, Valentino Lazaro, and Pietro Pellegri. Ivan Juric’s men will have a great opportunity to instantly return to winning ways in this second match against Cremonese who are not pulling up any trees with the new manager either. Torino won two of its last three fixtures versus Cremonese, the latest of which was a goalless draw in a club-friendly game last December.

Why Cremonese Can Beat Torino

Cremonese is yet to find its first win of this Serie A campaign. Although Davide Bellardini managed to find two wins in the Coppa Italia against Napoli and Roma, The Gray and Reds only found one point in four games played in Italy’s top football league, which was a 1-1 draw against Bologna. The new manager will need significant adjustments or else the club will be headed to Serie B.

Cremonese has zero wins, eight draws, and 14 losses in 22 games played so far. Today’s hosts have a 22-point buffer against them. If they aim to survive relegation, they will need to overtake 17th-placed Spezia, which currently has 19 points. Cremonese is also awful on both ends of the pitch, finding the net only 15 times while surrendering 40 goals.

In addition, Cremonese will have to do these without the services of Mexican professional Johan Vásquez, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the last defeat against Napoli. Besides him, Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke are also out with injuries.

Okereke is the club’s top scorer this season with five goals, while Dessers has three. Their absences will pave the way for Daniel Ciofani to add to his three goals registered in this campaign. Felix-Afena Gyan is also expected to start as forward. Midfielders Emanuele Valeri, Marco Benassi, and Soualiho Meite will work alongside Charles Pickel and Leonardo Sernicola.

The Tigers will need some defensive stances in this game, and they should increase their game averages of 19.5 tackles, 10.3 interceptions, 17.7 clearances, and 4.5 saves while aiming to lower the 12.9 fouls and 145.3 possessions they lose on average.

Final Torino-Cremonese Prediction & Pick

With both teams not finding some goal-scoring opportunities, a close contest is to be expected on Monday evening at Turin. Torino lacks reliable forwards with a penchant for finding goals, but facing a Cremonese team that lacks some confidence, they can find a way to score against the visitors.

Final Torino-Cremonese Prediction & Pick: Torino (-150), Under 2.5 goals (-144)