Seth Rogen is executive producing a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, Mutant Mayhem, and has a bold claim regarding the film's entertainment value.

Speaking to Empire, Rogen talked about trying to capture “teenage energy” and claimed that his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film “can never have boring scenes.”

Why is that? Rogen said, “Because the movie itself just seems to be crackling with energy.”

Dating back years, Rogen has been trying to get a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles project off the ground. “Part of the reason I did karate was because of the [Teenage Mutant] Ninja Turtles,” he said. “Me and Evan [Goldberg] both did karate together. My dad got me nunchucks that I cracked my head open with, because I was obsessed with the Ninja Turtles, and Michelango specifically,” said Rogen.

Mutant Mayhem is the latest feature film in the franchise. It stars Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon as the titular turtles. Rogen will voice a character in the film, Bebop, along with the likes of Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, Post Malone, Giancarlo Esposito, Ayo Edebiri, Ice Cube, Jackie Chan, John Cena, and Hannibal Buress.

Seth Rogen is coming off another voice acting performance as Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He's also starring in a series from Apple TV+ with Mutant Mayhem co-star Rose Byrne in Platonic — a series from Neighbors (which also starred Rogen and Byrne) director Nicholas Stoller.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released on August 2.