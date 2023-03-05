The upcoming CG animated film TMNT: Mutant Mayhem based on the famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has just revealed its star-studded cast of voice actors. While the four teenage mutant ninja turtles are being voiced by young upstarts in the industry, the supporting cast for Mutant Mayhem around them is definitely composed of big stars, including the likes of legendary martial artist Jackie Chan and WWE superstar John Cena.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Voice Cast

Seth Rogen, who acts as a producer for the film alongside Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, revealed the voice cast of Mutant Mayhem (headlined by John Cena, Jackie Chan, and Seth Rogen) through a press release:

Turtles Voice Cast

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

as Leonardo Micah Abbey as Donatello

as Donatello Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

as Michelangelo Brady Noon as Raphael

Mutant Mayhem Supporting Cast

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jackie Chan as Splinter

as Splinter John Cena as Rocksteady

as Rocksteady Seth Rogen as Bebop

as Bebop Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

as Mondo Gecko Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

as Baxter Stockman Post Malone as Ray Fillet

as Ray Fillet Ice Cube as Superfly

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

as Leatherhead Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

as Wingnut Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil

as Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

The voice cast definitely has heavy hitters. Not only did the film land a real martial artist grandmaster in Jackie Chan for Master Splinter, but it also got John Cena, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, and Ice Cube, among others.

Set to come out to cinemas and on Paramount+ on August 4, 2023, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem follows the turtles and their new human friend April O’Neil in taking down a notorious crime syndicate. The film’s synopsis reads:

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

We’ll definitely have our pizza prepped for movie night in August.