It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seton Hall-DePaul prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Seton Hall-DePaul.

Conference games on Sunday in college basketball flow into the evening. This is the next-to-last game on the board for February 2, and while it's not a matchup of NCAA Tournament-caliber teams, it is intriguing in its own way and on its own level.

The Seton Hall Pirates had seemingly made a great hire when they signed Shaheen Holloway from Saint Peter’s. It was tremendously impressive that Holloway became the first coach in the history of the NCAA Tournament to lead a No. 15 seed to three wins in the same March Madness event. Saint Peter’s was playing for a spot in the Final Four, and it got that far by beating No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 3 seed Purdue. Holloway outcoached John Calipari and Matt Painter to reach the Elite Eight. Everyone wanted him, but only Seton Hall got him. It was impossible to not approve of the hire on the merits. Holloway earned his ticket to the Big East and a chance to make an even bigger name for himself in the coaching world.

Here we are, a few years later. Holloway and Seton Hall are mired in a miserable season. SHU is in the lower half of the Big East with no relief in sight. The Pirates were crushed by the departure of Kadary Richmond in the transfer portal to St. John's. Rick Pitino himself said Seton Hall has been getting hammered in terms of being outgunned for resources. Something has to happen to turn around this situation in New Jersey.

DePaul has not had a brilliant season, but for a downtrodden program beset by failure over the past several years, this campaign has – on a comparative level – rated as an improvement and a source of hope for the future. Chris Holtmann earned a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Ohio State, but after a loss to 15th-seeded Oral Roberts, Holtmann never recovered. The rest of his tenure in Columbus went downhill, and he realized he needed a career reset. He went to DePaul, where the expectations are far lower and the pressure isn’t nearly as intense. In Year 1, Holtmann has markedly improved DePaul. It is a solid foundation for the future, and if the Blue Demons finish their season strong, they can gain reinforcements in the transfer portal from prospects who can see this is a team on the rise.

Here are the Seton Hall-DePaul College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-DePaul Odds

Seton Hall: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +172

DePaul: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 135.5 (-115)

Under: 135.5 (-105)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs DePaul

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall has struggled a lot this season, but there are still several weeks left in the journey, and the Pirates are not going to give up. Shaheen Holloway won’t let them. DePaul has improved relative to last season, but the Blue Demons still aren’t an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. Seton Hall can very easily stay close enough in this game to cover the spread, and it might just win outright, too.

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hall just can’t score, and it is getting kicked around by the rest of the Big East. The effort is there, but the talent is not, and Holloway has to ask himself some tough questions in light of what is happening to his program.

The Blue Demons, meanwhile, almost beat Marquette earlier this season. They did beat Georgetown on the road. They have been legitimately competitive instead of being the tomato can they were in previous seasons. There is a genuine sense that DePaul will be relevant and competitive the next several years. A positive process seems to be taking shape in suburban Chicago. This team can be trusted in a spread bet against a scuffling Seton Hall side.

Final Seton Hall-DePaul Prediction & Pick

DePaul is an improving team. Chris Holtmann is exactly what this program needed. He is coaching well, and he is certainly coaching better than Shaheen Holloway in 2025. DePaul should win this game by enough of a margin that it will cover. Take DePaul.

Final Seton Hall-DePaul Prediction & Pick: DePaul -4.5