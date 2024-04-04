Alabama State is making history by becoming the first Division I HBCU to create a women's flag football program. The university issued a press release with comments from President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., and athletic director Dr. Jason Cable. The new program will be immediately established for the 2024-25 school year.
The @BamaStateSports Family is growing with the addition of Women's Flag Football!
📰 https://t.co/24kvrbH3ah#SWARMAS1 pic.twitter.com/XWa3qulhER
— Bama State Athletics (@BamaStateSports) April 2, 2024
The Alabama State administration and athletics department capitalized on the exponential growth in popularity of flag football. The school's press release cited statistics from a report from the NFL on the increasing numbers of the sport. For girls between 6-12 years old, the NFL found an increase of flag football participation of 38% since 2015.
Stream the HBCU All-Star Game on CBS live on Sunday, April 7 at 4PM ET with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. Try it FREE!
Overall, from 2019 to 2023, there was a more than 60% increase of players in the country at about 474,000 women. Lastly, more than 85 high schools in Alabama have established flag football as an athletic program. The sudden growth of the sport, plus its inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games, enticed Alabama State to create their own program.
“The International Olympic Committee recently included men's and women's flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and likewise, the National Collegiate Athletic Association is closely monitoring the emerging sport of women's flag football,” said President Ross. “Adding this program to our institution allows Alabama State University to align its sports offerings to the global standard and to the future of an emerging sport. The addition of women's flag football will provide both current and incoming students a valuable opportunity to further their education while participating on the gridiron.”
“We look forward to doing our part at The Alabama State University to assist in growing the sport locally and regionally,” said AD Cable. “We can't wait to see the impact of women's flag football as one of our sports offerings for the Hornet Nation's student-athletes. We're enthusiastic that Alabama State University is breaking new ground by launching a highly competitive women's flag football program. The University recognizes the immense interest in women's flag football at the collegiate level and is proud to offer its students a valuable opportunity to excel in the sport.”
Alabama State isn't the only organization to endorse women's flag football in 2024. Independent of their report, the NFL partnered the RCX Sports Foundation to create a scholarship for varsity flag football athletes. Four scholarships of an unknown amount will be available to women from across the world who are currently playing the sport at their university.
“The International Women's Flag Football Scholarship provides women access to resources that assist in attaining a world-class education while competing as student-athletes at the collegiate level in the sport of their choice,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent, Sr.