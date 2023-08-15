The 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup will kick off on August 25th, and the odds for the tournament have been released. The United States men's national basketball team is currently favored to win the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup, according to Fanduel. Team USA is listed at -110 to win.

Team USA will be coached by Steve Kerr, and features a deep roster headlined by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr., amongst others.

Ranking right behind Team USA with the second-best odds is Team Canada (+420), led by Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, New York Knicks wing RJ Barrett, and Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks. Team Canada will be coached by former Toronto Raptors and current Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse.

The third-best odds to win the FIBA World Cup belong to Team Australia (+850), headlined by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Josh Giddey, Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills, and Orlando Magic forward Joe Ingles. Team Australia will be coached by Brian Goorjian.

Next on the list behind the three favorites to become medalists are France (+1400), Serbia (+1500), and Spain (+1600).

After going 3-0 in exhibition wins over Puerto Rico, Slovenia, and Spain, Team USA men's basketball will close out their exhibition schedule with games against Greece (8/18) and Germany (8/20).

Team USA will begin pool play against New Zealand on Saturday, August 26th. The United States men's basketball team will then take on Greece (without Giannis Antetokounmpo), and Jordan to close out pool play.

Team USA is a 36.5-point favorite in their first matchup against New Zealand. Steven Adams was initially rumored to potentially join New Zealand, but he won't be playing in the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup.

Full odds for the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup winners, as well as individual game odds, can be found on Fanduel.