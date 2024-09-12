Oklahoma City Thunder and former Kentucky basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has asserted himself as one of the top players in the NBA. However, as his basketball journey was unfolding, only a handful of people actually believed in his potential, let alone be the face of one of the most exciting teams in today's NBA.

His journey from an overlooked high school player to Kentucky to Thunder superstar is a story every NBA fan needs to know.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was cut from his high school team

Back in high school, SGA already showcased a unique blend of offensive skills for his age. But when he tried out for St. Thomas More’s junior team in ninth grade, he was left off the team in favor of the head coach's son. Standing at 5-foot-5 at the time, SGA was relegated to the midget division. In hindsight, it might've saved his career as it allowed him to gain the confidence he needed to believe in his basketball capabilities.

In a seemingly less challenging division, SGA’s talent shined through. He won MVP and led his team to a city championship. From there, it was hard for anyone to overlook his abilities, or so it seemed.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was relegated to the bench to start his college career at Kentucky

As a 4-star recruit, SGA had offers from multiple universities but ultimately chose to play at the University of Kentucky. With the starting point guard position up for grabs, SGA only had to compete with fellow freshman Quade Green for the position.

Green ultimately got the nod over SGA and was given a sixth-man role to start the season. However, as he had done before, he'd always make the most of his opportunity whenever it came.

After a string of three consecutive games scoring more than 20 points, SGA forced his way into the starting lineup. From there, he never looked back. By the end of the season, he had shown enough promise to be selected as the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers ship SGA for a more established star

While he had flashes of brilliance in his rookie season with the Clippers, they saw him as a trade asset rather than a cornerstone of their future. With Kawhi Leonard on board, SGA was traded to the Thunder in a blockbuster deal for Paul George, a move that officially signaled a rebuild for the Thunder.

Now, at just 25 years old, he's already exceeded all expectations. In fact, he makes the Thunder front office look like a genius. He is a two-time NBA All-Star and has been named to the All-NBA First Team twice. His growth on the court is evident, and his versatility makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.

While SGA's path to stardom was never a straight line, his rise is proof that sometimes, all it takes is one team—or one person—to believe in you. And for SGA, that belief is paying off in a big way.