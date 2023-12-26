'Of course' Shailene Woodley wants to be in Michael Mann's eventual Heat 2 adaptation.

Shailene Woodley wants in on Michael Mann's forthcoming Heat 2 after starring in his film, Ferrari.

“Of course” she wants to be in it

Talking to Collider about Ferrari, Woodley confessed her love for Mann's Heat. The film gets better with every rewatch, the actress claimed.

When asked if she would want to star in the eventual Heat 2 adaptation, she quickly replied, “Of course! Absolutely.”

She then recalled Mann giving her a signed copy of the Heat 2 novel and reading it with Ansel Elgort.

“It's such a fun daydream, to work with someone that you love so much that you could only hope to be able to work with them again one day,” Woodley revealed. “And whether it's working together or just championing him on for the rest of his career, I just feel very blessed and and very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him at all.”

Shailene Woodley first gained notoriety for her roles in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, The Descendants, and The Spectacular Now. She then starred alongside Ansel Elgort in The Fault in Our Stars and led the Divergent film series.

This year, she starred in To Catch a Killer, Robots, and Dumb Money. In Ferrari, she plays Lina Lardi and stars alongside Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz. Coming up, she will star in Three Women for Starz.

Michael Mann wrote and directed Heat in 1995. The film was notable for uniting Al Pacino and Robert De Niro — whose characters embark in a big game of cat-and-mouse — on-screen for the first time. They both starred in The Godfather Part II but didn't share any scenes.

In 2022, Mann wrote Heat 2, a novel follow-up to the film. Similarly to The Godfather Part II, it is both a prequel and sequel to the 1995 film with multiple plots and timelines. A film adaptation is on the way, and perhaps Woodley will get to star in the film.