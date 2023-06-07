As excitement builds for the upcoming live-action portrayal of Miles Morales, the first Spider-Man of color, two stars from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are weighing in on who they believe should take on the iconic role. Shameik Moore, who brilliantly voiced Miles in the animated version, and Daniel Kaluuya, who played Spider-Punk, share a unanimous choice, according to The Hook.

Moore's connection with Miles Morales runs deep. When he first saw the character on screen during an episode of the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series, he immediately noticed the resemblance to himself—a half-Black, half-Puerto Rican Spider-Man. Moore recalled the moment, sharing a side-by-side image of himself and Miles, emphasizing the resemblance. He expressed his desire to play the live-action Miles, stating he would dedicate himself fully to the role, undergoing physical transformation and immersing himself in the character's essence.

When asked about potential contenders for the role, Moore confidently asserted, “I only have one… yeah, it's me.” Kaluuya echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Moore's suitability due to his history, appearance, and the connection he has with the character.

.@shameikmoore reveals who he thinks should play Miles Morales in a live action Spider-Man movie & Daniel Kaluuya agrees 🕷️ #AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/bam54xQ94M — The Hook (@thehook) June 4, 2023

While the casting decision for the live-action Miles Morales remains undisclosed to the public, Moore's fervent hope to secure the role is evident. Producer Amy Pascal confirmed the development of a live-action film centered around Miles, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the announcement of the chosen actor.

The groundbreaking role of Miles Morales, a beloved character who resonates deeply with fans, holds immense responsibility. Moore's previous performance and personal connection make him a strong candidate, along with the endorsement of Kaluuya. However, the final decision lies in the hands of Sony and Marvel, leaving the outcome shrouded in anticipation.