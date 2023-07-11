Shamrock Rovers and Breidablik lock horns in the Champions League! Catch the Champions League odds series here, featuring our Shamrock Rovers-Breidablik prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Shamrock Rovers captured their 20th title in the Ireland Premier Division. The Hoops are trying to push from their domestic success in order to get a chance in the deeper stages of the Champions League.

Breidablik is the current champion of the Besta Deild Karla, the top football league in Iceland. The Blikar is hoping to extend its winning run in the Champions League after blasting 12 goals in the preliminary round.

Here are the Shamrock Rovers-Breidablik soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Shamrock Rovers-Breidablik Odds

Shamrock Rovers: -145

Breidablik: +370

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -116

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Shamrock Rovers vs. Breidablik

TV: Stöð 2 Sport, RTE Player, LOITV, RTE 2

Stream: Bet365

Time: 2:45 PM ET/ 11:45 AM PT

Why Shamrock Rovers Can Beat Breidablik

After their unsuccessful attempt to eliminate Ludogorets in the previous Champions League qualifiers, Shamrock Rovers will aim to lift the spirits of their fans when they face Breidablik in the elite competition on Tuesday at the Tallaght Stadium. The hosts earned their place in the qualifiers by winning the Irish Premier Division. As the seeded team, Shamrock Rovers hold a slight advantage in this tie. The winner will face either Ferencvaros or Klaksvik in the second qualifying round.

Shamrock Rovers have established themselves as the dominant force in Irish football, and although they encountered some difficulties at the start of this season, they have regained their form. Their attacking prowess is impressive, and their defense appears to be stronger than in previous seasons. With home advantage and being considered slight favorites, Shamrock Rovers have a good chance of securing a positive result. Shamrock Rovers are known for their defensive solidity and compactness. Shamrock Rovers have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven matches.

In their recent league match, Shamrock Rovers played out a goalless draw against Drogheda. Having successfully progressed past the first round last year with a 3-0 aggregate win over Hibernians, Shamrock Rovers are experienced in these qualifying campaigns. Despite exiting in the second round last season, they managed to win the home leg against Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1. Tallaght Stadium is a tough venue for opponents, and this season, Shamrock Rovers have won seven out of their 12 home matches in the Irish Premier Division. Their most recent home game was a crucial 1-0 victory over fellow title contenders Derry City, indicating their ability to comfortably defeat Breidablik.

Ahead of Tuesday's game, Neil Farrugia and Trevor Clarke are sidelined due to injuries, while Jack Byrne, Lee Grace, and Gary O'Neil are doubtful for Shamrock Rovers. Veteran striker Rory Gaffney has been in exceptional form for Shamrock Rovers this season, leading the team's goal-scoring chart in the Premier Division with eight goals. Gaffney and Graham Burke combined for 15 goals while Gaffney and Jack Byrne had 11 combined assists last season. Goalkeepers Leon Pohls and Alan Mannus each had five clean sheets in the previous domestic campaign.

Why Breidablik Can Beat Shamrock Rovers

Breidablik are the defending champions in the Deild Karlam which was only good enough for them to book their spot in the preliminary rounds of the qualifiers. Breidablik have mostly been successful in the last few years and they recently won the title in Iceland.

Breidablik has already had to battle through the preliminary rounds of qualifying, thrashing Tre Penne of San Marino 7-1 and Buducnost Podgorica of Montenegro 5-0, but they could have a much tougher time of it against Rovers. Breidablik is usually involved in high-scoring games, and they would be having a tough time against a solid defensive squad like the Rovers.

While the Icelandic league is not high-tier, Breidablik is a very high-scoring team that may be able to pass ahead even against a stronger opponent. Breidablik comfortably dispatched Fylkir last week, with five players getting on the scoresheet. Breidablik used a 4-3-3 formation in their last fixture vs Fylkir and the visitors could set up in a similar structure in Dublin on Tuesday.

The Blikar is currently playing its season right now, where Stefán Ingi Sigurðarson has already pounded six goals in 14 games to give Breidablik an 8-3-3 record, currently the third-best mark in the league. Ísak Snær Þorvaldsson, Jason Daði Svanþórsson, and Dagur Dan Þórhallsson also made to to the top 10 of last year's campaign, and they will be expected to make a mark in this game.

Final Shamrock Rovers-Breidablik Prediction & Pick

Shamrock's defense will be tested by Breidablik, especially on their home turf. While both teams can certainly score goals, the Rovers will get the last laugh and take advantage here in the first leg.

Final Shamrock Rovers-Breidablik Prediction & Pick: Shamrock Rovers (-145), Over 2.5 goals (-116)