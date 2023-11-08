South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer took some time out of his most recent press conference to show love to Benedict & Allen.

University of South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer took some time out of his most recent press conference to spotlight Benedict College & Allen University for their immense success this football season. Benedict & Allen were amongst the top teams in the SIAC and HBCU football, both boasting winning seasons.

“I want to congratulate Allen and Benedict College as well for the seasons that they had. And I guess Benedict's still going,” Beamer said in the press conference remarks, “Lou wrote a great article in the state newspaper last Friday about the years they're having. And pretty cool that there's, you know, other, obviously other college teams, college programs in the city of Columbia. A lot that we have to offer here and both those teams had phenomenal seasons and got a lot of respect for them.”

Benedict College made HBCU history by joining an illustrious group of teams that went undefeated for two straight seasons. The Tigers are the top-ranked team in Super Region II and are a shoo-in for a Division II Playoffs bid. They play Albany State in the SIAC Championship in Atlanta on Saturday.

Allen Univeristy also had an amazing season, boasting a prolific passing offense. Led by quarterback David Wright and head coach Teddy Keaton's heavy-passing attack scheme, the Yellow Jackets had one of the most electric offenses in HBCU football.

Beamer knows winning football. Although the Gamecocks have struggled this year, they finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record, including a win over #5 ranked Tennessee and #7 ranked rival Clemson. They clinched a birth in the TexSlayer Gator Bowl where they lost to Notre Dame 45-38.