Most of Terry Francona’s success as a head coach in the MLB has been centered around one theme: get the team to believe in themselves.

Simple? Sure. But after guiding the “Keep The Faith” 2004 Boston Red Sox to their first World Series title in 86 years, it’s a message that has resonated with all of his teams–including All-Star pitcher Shane Bieber.

In an interview with the MLB Network, Bieber discussed Francona’s impact on the team.

“He’s just incredible,” Bieber said. “The energy he brings each and every day…even looking back to last year, the energy that he has almost improved on this year, he has got even more of a youthful exuberance. He’s skipping the golf cart and walking everywhere. He’s feeling good, he’s feeling healthy.

“He really knows how to bond a clubhouse together. I think he was able to do that really, really well last year and he got us to believe in each other, believe in ourselves and maybe prove some people wrong.”

The Guardians have clearly taken on the personality of their skipper. On March 2, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti took Francona out of the clubhouse as a decoy for the team to put on a shirt with a picture of Francona in between the words “most handsome manager.” It was a reference to a poll done two months ago where people voted Francona the MLB’s unofficial handsomest manager.