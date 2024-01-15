Shannen Doherty is getting real about who she wants to attend her funeral after she dies. The actress has breast cancer.

Shannen Doherty is getting real about who she wants at her funeral. The actress was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2020 after a previous diagnosis in 2015. Last year, she told fans that the cancer had spread to her bones. She hopes that under a new treatment will be able to extend her life.

“I always talk about the fact that we just need to squeeze out another three to five years, and then there’s going to be T-cell therapy or there’s going to be this,” she said on her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast with oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro. “There’s going to be a lot more options that will give another five years. Then in those five years, there’s a whole other group of options, and eventually, there’s going to be a cure.”

In another episode of her podcast, the actress admitted that she's “horrible” at funerals and that she always sobs. That's when she began talking about her own.

Who Does Shannen Doherty Want At Her Funeral?

“There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there,” she says. “I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons, like, they don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral.”

She continues, “But they will, because it's the politically correct thing to do and they don't want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest. I don't want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that b**** is dead now.'”

She reiterated that she didn't want a false vibe at the funeral and wanted to be surrounded by love.

“I'm talking about people that just really don't like me,” she says. “I just don't want those people there and I know who they are.”

“I abhor fakeness,” she added. “I can't stand people who want to all of the sudden pretend that they found Jesus and they're so sorry and they repent and they didn't mean anything bad that they said about you, blah, blah, blah. I can't stand that. I'm like, ‘No, no, no. I know you're still the exact same petty human being. Don't. Just stay away from me. We're good. I don't need to say something bad about you, you don't need to say something bad about me, but we can just ignore each other.'”

Doherty didn't go into specifics on who exactly she didn't want there but we can all agree that we want people who admired us in life to be present for us as well.