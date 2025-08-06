Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is gaining a new chapter.

The couple who have been dating since 2023 reportedly went house hunting in Ohio. According to Cleveland Scene, the pair “visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio’s tiny Eastside suburbs,” citing “multiple sources.”

It's not far-fetched that Kelce and Swift are looking at Cleveland as a possibility since the Kansas City Chiefs star grew up in Cleveland Heights. Their visit reportedly took place in June when the couple was spotted at JoJo's Bar. John Ponyicky, the bar's owner, told Page Six that the couple were “really pleasant” customers during their visit.

“They sat at the bar for a bit, but also had a private lunch in a private room,” he continued. “Taylor and Travis … had a wonderful time.”

The areas in which Swift and Kelce were looking into reportedly are the “kind of places where wealth is abundant and babies are born with fully funded 529 accounts just in case they don’t get a lacrosse scholarship or decide to forego higher education altogether to pursue dressage full time,” the Cleveland Scene described.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift house-hunting in Montana

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce

The couple has reportedly been looking for homes together for sometime. The two were spotted vacationing in Montana back in March and they allegedly have been considering purchasing a home there.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

The source added that they are also thinking about a “home in Nashville and a home in New York and a home in Italy and of course a home in Kansas City.”

Kelce and Swift both own separate properties with the three-time Super Bowl champion owning a $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas which he purchased in 2023. As for Swift she has an $80 million real estate portfolio with properties in New York, Nashville, Beverly Hills, and Rhode Island.

Their relationship is in a really good spot right now according to an insider per People.

“They’re both all in,” the source said, adding, that the couple has also “talked about the future a lot.”

The couple recently went Instagram official with Kelce sharing a couple of snapshots of his offseason adventures. The photos weren't just Kelce showing off but him sharing a deeper meaning by posting Swift.

“Travis posting Taylor on his Instagram for the first time wasn’t random, it was intentional,” says the source. “They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.”

