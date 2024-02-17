Shannon Sharpe has been having a stellar 2024 in media. Add an ESPN contract extension to his list of accomplishments.

Savannah State alumnus Shannon Sharpe has had a stellar start to 2024. He made headlines with his Katt Williams interview to start the year, establishing his Club Shay-Shay platform as a go-to source for celebrities, entertainers, and athletes alike to tell their stories. He also grew another media platform in record time with Night Cap, generating viral moments every time he and Chad Johnson go live. Now, he extends his time at ESPN on the hit sports debate show First Take.

As per an ESPN release, Shannon Sharpe has extended his contract through the end of the NBA season to remain with ESPN and First Take. Sharpe will keep appearing on the show on Mondays and Tuesdays, along with special appearances on live shows like the one in Boulder, Colorado for the Buffaloes' game against Colorado State.

Following his departure from Fox Sports and Undisputed in June, Sharpe signed a deal with ESPN to be a guest opposite Skip Bayless on First Take. However, the deal for him to be a daily contributor on the show only extended through the end of the NFL season which left his appearances on subsequent shows after the Super Bowl in question. However, the new extension allows Sharpe to continue his appearances on First Take at least through the end of the NBA Finals.

He said in a statement, “Being a part of this family has been a blessing and everything about this relationship with ESPN, Stephen A. and First Take has been tremendous. I look forward to bringing my best as we continue to go head-to-head across different sports. I’m very excited to talk hoops, and I expect to get off to a good start against Stephen A. when my team takes on him in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday!”

Sharpe certainly did have a great showing in the Celebrity All-Star game as his team reigned victorious in a 100-91 game. Maybe this is a signal of more winning to come for the multimedia star.