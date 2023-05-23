Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in the midst of an incredible comeback from suffering cardiac arrest on the field in early January. At the Bills OTA’s on Tuesday, Hamlin was captured participating in individual drills while he has still not been cleared for team periods, reports Bills beat reporter Jon Scott.

Here's a look at Damar Hamlin today at #Bills OTAs. He participated in individual drills, but not team periods. Just the latest step in his comeback attempt after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in early January. pic.twitter.com/alim44rmlD — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) May 23, 2023

It is truly remarkable footage, as no one could have expected Hamlin to be back on the field so soon after such a harrowing incident. Although, Hamlin quickly became the face of perseverance in the national media after it became clear he was going to make a recovery, and his strength has shined through countless promotional appearances and interviews in the offseason.

Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a January 2nd Monday Night Football game that was being televised nationally on ESPN. It was an extremely scary moment that brought the NFL world together in praying that Hamlin would survive.

Ultimately, Damar Hamlin has faced months of recovery and is now back on the field with the Bills, looking to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign. His presence on the field has to be a source of energy for the rest of his teammates; one of their brothers has returned to be alongside them after escaping death during the game they play.

The Bills will have high expectations for 2023 that are undoubtedly headlined by a Super Bowl victory. If the 2023 season ends with a Super Bowl ring on Damar Hamlin’s finger, NFL fans across the world will be proud to witness it.