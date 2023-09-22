Shannon Sharpe may be known as both a legendary NFL tight end and a fiery sports media personality, but his interviewing skills apparently have some room to improve.

Sharpe recently had retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade as a guest on his “Club Shay Shay,” and one of Sharpe's questions quickly drew a host of reactions from social media.

Sharpe asked Wade point blank which was harder: losing in the NBA Finals, or telling his partner Gabrielle Union that he had fathered a child with another woman during their relationship.

Wade understandably appeared both blindsided and flustered by the question's tone-deaf nature before answering.

“Way harder to have a conversation with my now-wife,” answered Wade.

The misguided question swiftly drew mockery from users on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some users mocked Sharpe's interviewing skills.

Others worried that Shannon Sharpe bringing up the incident might recreate unnecessary animosity between Wade and Union despite the fact that both have clearly now moved on ten years later.

Yooo I’d be mad af if I was D Wade @ Shannon Sharpe for potentially reigniting heat between him and Gabriel Union. Like why u posting this older interview and got it going viral now lol — Ty (@BelicBonds548) September 21, 2023

Mixing sports endeavors with players' personal lives is always a recipe for interviewing disaster, but directly comparing the two, or asking the player himself to do that, is both audacious and unintentionally hilarious on Sharpe's part.

The fact that Dwyane Wade even answered the question, despite his obvious disgust, is something he should be applauded for. Sharpe, for his part, recently joined ESPN's First Take to debate Stephen A. Smith on weekdays. Don't expect to see Wade as a guest panelist for that show anytime soon.