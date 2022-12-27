By Spencer See · 5 min read

Being a professional athlete is demanding both physically and mentally. Furthermore, let’s face it. It’s much more difficult to study while having a job that already earns millions of dollars. But as we all know, being an athlete isn’t forever. While some athletes have returned to complete their college degrees, others have taken a step further by getting advanced degrees. The best example for this is no other than the Big Diesel himself, Shaquille O’Neal. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Shaq and nine other athletes with degrees.

Shaquille O’Neal

Advanced Degree: Doctorate in Education & MBA

Although Shaq left college in 1992, three NBA championships later, he would return to college and graduate at LSU. With the hopes of being more active in business meetings, Shaq decided to take it a step further by earning a MBA at University of Phoenix in 2005 in a unique setup.

If that wasn’t already enough, the former MVP would soon go back to school and earn a doctorate in Education at Barry University. After several sessions of courses and research under Dr. Kopp, Shaq now goes by the title of Dr. O’Neal Ed.D.

Malcolm Brogdon

Advanced Degree: Master’s Degree in Public Policy

Malcolm Brogdon is a talented player for the Boston Celtics, but that doesn’t apply only on the court. It also applies off the court. The former Rookie of the Year winner earned his undergraduate degree in History and master’s degree from Virginia.

If anything, Brogdon was a model-student athlete that every sportsman should follow. He racked up the awards academically and athletically. Now, Brogdon is living the NBA dream, which he hopes to use as a platform that’ll help him make a positive impact against issues of society such as poverty and hunger. He’s one of the athletes with degrees.

Jordan McLaughlin

Advanced Degree: Master’s Degree of Communication Management

While the Minnesota Timberwolves have barely made any postseason appearances, Wolves guard Jordan McLaughlin has made the most out of his spare time. In 2022, McLaughlin earned his master’s degree from University of South California.

Although a lot of athletes earn their degrees before or after the NBA, McLaughlin tremendously achieved it while being in the NBA. There’s no doubt that deserves some respect.

Manny Pacquiao

Advanced Degree: Master’s Degree in Management, Major in Public Administration

Everyone knows the Pacman’s reputation in the boxing world. With a deadly southpaw, Pacquiao would go on to win several belts in eight different weight divisions. Although he still competes in the boxing ring every now and then, Pacquiao tried out several careers including professional basketball and politics.

Pacquiao became a senator in 2016. Six years later, he earned his master’s degree at Philippine Christian University. During the same year, Pacquiao was one of the candidates in the running for the President of the Philippines but lost to eventual President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Drew McIntyre

Advanced Degree: Master’s Degree in Criminology

Drew McIntyre’s journey in the WWE has been a rollercoaster ride. From being penciled to be a future World Champion to being cut, and then returning to become World Champion. As early as his teenage years, McIntyre was already training to become a wrestler. However, he also split his time focusing on his studies.

To those who didn’t know, the Scottish Warrior also earned a master’s degree from Glasgow Caledonian University. If McIntyre wasn’t wrestling, criminals would be thinking twice before dealing with the former World Champion.

Michelle Kwan

Advanced Degree: Master’s Degree in International Relations

Michelle Kwan was one of the more accomplished figure skaters that represented the United States. At the Olympics, she has bagged silver and bronze medals. Furthermore, Kwan has five World Championships, the most by an American female skater.

However, Kwan is also well-accomplished in the academic field. The Olympian earned her master’s at Tufts University in 2011. With a master’s degree in international relations, Kwan was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Belize in October 2022.

Levi Brown

Advanced Degree: Master’s Degree in Human Resources

Life after the NFL can be a tough journey for some. Because of this, Levi Brown did all he could to prepare for the inevitable. While Brown played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, he also earned his masters at Penn State.

Although he is currently working as a financial coach with Surevest Wealth Management, Brown has committed to keep learning by working on his MBA in Financial Psychology.

Ron Mix

Advanced Degree: Juris Doctor Degree

Ron Mix had a solid football career that saw him win an AFL Championship, eight All-Star appearances, and nine All-AFL selections. He would eventually be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

What made his career more impressive was he juggled his football career while studying law at night. This led him to earn a Juris Doctor Degree, which earned him the title of attorney. His milestone certainly fit his moniker of The Intellectual Assassin.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Advanced Degree: Doctor of Medicine & Master of Surgery

Not a lot of people can take the rigor of going through medical school, more so athletes. However, that’s not the case for lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The Canadian juggled football and medical school and succeeded in both fields.

On the field, he’s a Super Bowl champion. Off the field, Duvernay-Tardif is a licensed doctor. For attending to his duties both as a football player and a doctor, Duvernay-Tardiff was awarded the 2020 Sportsperson of the Year and made the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Luke Fortner

Advanced Degree: Masters Degree in Aerospace Engineering

Luke Fortner has been making an impact for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The same can be said for how much he has achieved academically. Fortner graduated from University of Kentucky with a degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in aerospace engineering.

Although he’s focused on making a name for himself in the NFL, word has it that Fortner is also working on his MBA.