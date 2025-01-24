The sailing has not exactly been smooth for the Miami Heat and star small forward Jimmy Butler throughout the 2024-25 NBA season. The Heat – sitting at 21-21 – are holding on to a spot in the Play-in Tournament but have only had Butler for 25 of those games.

Butler recently received a two-game suspension for missing a team flight. While many voices in the basketball community have been critical of Butler's actions, Shaquille O'Neal played devil's advocate and attempted to explain where Butler is coming from.

“I know how Jimmy (Butler) feels and I've been in that situation many times,” O'Neal said on Thursday night's edition of NBA On TNT. “All I've done for you guys and you don't want to give me an extension? So now human nature kicks in, you don't want me and I don't want you.”

Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 54% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range this season. 2024-25 is on pace to be far from Butler's most productive season throughout his 15-year NBA career. As a result, trade talks surrounding Butler have grown increasingly loud.

Whether or not Butler finishes the season in Miami remains to be seen. The chances, however, seem to getting slimmer.

What are the latest trade rumors involving Jimmy Butler?

With the relationship between Jimmy Butler and the Heat appearing to have soured, the chances of Miami deciding to move in a different direction are increasing. The Phoenix Suns appear to be a top candidate to land Butler's talents.

Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker included input from ESPN's Shams Charania on the process of the Heat and Butler each trying to maximize their return.

“You're seeing a battle of two alphas right now play out in the meanwhile, with Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler, as both sides are trying to get to a common goal, which is a trade of Jimmy Butler out of Miami. Jimmy Butler has made it abundantly clear he wants to move as soon as possible from Miami, potentially to the Phoenix Suns. But the Heat also have to get the best assets now, from players that can help them win, young players, draft capital, whatever they can get for a guy that in five years in Miami, two Finals runs, another Conference Finals berth. We know he's an All-NBA-caliber player. So, the goals are the same, but at the end of the day, the Heat are going to take their time, and in the meantime, what we're seeing right now play out is a player who does not want to play in that city, and you're seeing the ramifications of it.

“At the end of the day, deadlines create urgency. And for the Heat and Jimmy Butler, they have technically until Feb. 6th to get a deal done. But the rest of the league, and especially teams that could be involved in this, because from what I'm told, if this were a deal that lands Jimmy Butler to the Phoenix Suns, it could be three-, four-, five-team trade scenarios. And in that case, there are multiple teams waiting on this domino to fall. But at the end of the day, Pat Riley, Micky Arison, Andy Elisburg in that Heat organization, they're going to be the ones that make this final call.”

It might not be for the Suns, but Butler will likely be wearing a different jersey by the end of the season.