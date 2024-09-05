Shaquille O'Neal admitted that this one A-list actress got him a little hot and bothered when he met her in person. On the latest episode of Complex's “GOAT Talk,” O'Neal shared how he blew his shot with his celebrity crush, Halle Berry.

“But hold on, I had a shot one time and I froze,” the NBA legend shared. “So one day I'm at the Four Seasons on Doheny [Los Angeles] and I'm in the elevator. I'm coming up from the bottom and the door opens. It's me, D Mac, and the door opens and it's Halle Berry.”

The former NBA player said that he immediately froze and couldn't speak at all.

“All I could hear was ‘ding,'” he continued. “But hold on what made it worse, she spoke to me first. ‘Oh hello, Shaquille.' So now I got a little woody and I'm just like… [opens mouth wide]. Then it opened and then she f*cking walks out. And D Mac like, ‘You stupid motherf*cker.' So, Halle Berry… I know she has a little husband, but he won't mind the story.”

The Oscar-winning actress has been married three times. She tied the knot with David Justice in 1993 and divorced in 1997. Berry was married to Eric Benét ​from 2001 to 2005 and Olivier Martinez ​from 2013 to 2016. She was in a relationship with Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010 and they share their daughter Nahla together. The actress has been currently dating her boyfriend Van Hunt from 2020.

Shaquille O'Neal's Relationship History

Shaq on the other hand, was married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002 to 2011. They share four children together: sons Shareef and Shaquir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah. The NBA great shares children Myles B. O'Neal and Taahirah O'Neal with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.

The athlete has been candid on his mishaps in love and how he regrets his “dumb” decisions with his exes.

“I had two perfect women and I messed it up,” Shaq told R&B singer Monica on her podcast “Mo Talk Radio.” “My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta [Yardbourgh], and then I met Shaunie [Nelson]. Shaunie was also a perfect woman and I messed it up.

“Yeah, you know, we were young and always just doing dumb stuff. But, the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman — I had two perfect women and I messed it up, just by, you know, being dumb.

You can catch Shaq's time on the GOAT Talk below: