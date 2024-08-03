In a dominant display of striking prowess and octagon control, undefeated middleweight prospect Shara “Bullet” Magomedov (14-0) secured a unanimous decision victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-9) in the co-main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. The win marks Magomedov’s third straight victory in the UFC, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the 185-pound division.

From the opening bell, Magomedov’s superior striking was on full display. The Dagestani fighter utilized his reach advantage and crisp jab to keep Oleksiejczuk at bay, consistently landing clean shots while avoiding his opponent’s power punches. Magomedov’s footwork and movement proved to be a key factor, as he effortlessly circled away from Oleksiejczuk’s pressure and countered with precision.

Throughout the three-round affair, Magomedov showcased his diverse striking arsenal, mixing in leg kicks, body shots, and the occasional spinning technique to keep Oleksiejczuk guessing. The Polish fighter, known for his durability and heavy hands, struggled to find his rhythm against Magomedov’s elusive style and technical superiority.

When the scorecards were read, there was little doubt about the outcome. All three judges scored the bout in favor of Magomedov, cementing his status as a legitimate contender in the middleweight division.

In his post-fight interview, Magomedov wasted no time in making his intentions clear for his next bout. In a surprising call-out, the rising star set his sights on none other than MMA legend Nick Diaz, challenging him to a fight at the upcoming UFC 308 event in Abu Dhabi this October.

The call-out sent shockwaves through the MMA community, as Diaz has been largely inactive in recent years. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion and UFC fan favorite last competed in September 2021, losing to Robbie Lawler in a middleweight bout. A potential matchup between the veteran Diaz and the surging Magomedov would undoubtedly generate significant interest among fight fans.

For Magomedov, a bout against Diaz would represent a significant step up in competition and name value. Despite Diaz’s recent inactivity, his reputation as a durable, high-volume striker with excellent boxing skills could pose an intriguing challenge for the rising contender.

The UFC has yet to comment on Magomedov’s call-out, and it remains to be seen if Diaz would be interested in returning to the octagon for such a matchup. However, the prospect of this fight being a part of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi is certainly an enticing one for both fans and promoters alike.

With his victory over Oleksiejczuk and bold call-out of Nick Diaz, Shara Magomedov has firmly established himself as a name to watch in the middleweight division. His undefeated record, impressive striking skills, and growing confidence make him a potential threat to the division’s elite.

As the MMA world eagerly awaits news of Magomedov’s next move, one thing is clear: “The Bullet” is locked and loaded, ready to make his mark on the middleweight landscape. Whether his next opponent is Nick Diaz or another top contender, Magomedov has proven that he’s more than capable of rising to the occasion and delivering exciting performances inside the octagon.