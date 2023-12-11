The Detroit Red Wings announced they placed centers Dylan Larkin and JT Compher on their injured reserve list on Monday.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde told the media they placed Dylan Larkin on injured reserve, per the team's official X account.

“Obviously, Dylan's going to the IR. So no time frame on it. So obviously it makes him unavailable for at least a week. And I think we'll know more as time goes on,” Derek Lalonde said.

“It was a positive to see him down unconscious, what goes through your head, and obviously his past history and to see him go off the ice with some assistance and not through the stretcher, it was a positive. We will know more in a few days,” Lalonde added.

The Red Wings head coach also added he spoke with Dylan Larkin on Sunday. Fortunately, the Detroit captain is in “good spirits.” Lalonde admitted Larkin's injury has weighed heavily on his mind and has been “pretty overwhelming.”

It has been a rough few weeks for Dylan Larkin

The Red Wings witnessed a scary incident during their 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators this past weekend. Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph cross-checked Dylan Larkin on the back of his head in Detroit's 5-1 loss. Larkin lay motionless on the ice for one minute. Trainers helped him get back on his feet as he made his way to the training room.

It has been a tragic week for Larkin. He recently announced the death of his baby on social media. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him on his family.

The Red Wings also placed center JT Compher on injured reserve on Monday. Compher has been dealing with soreness and has missed Detroit's past two games. Since Detroit placed him on IR, he will be sidelined for at least one week. Compher signed a five-year, $25.5 million contract with the Red Wings this past summer.

Here's wishing Dylan Larkin and JT Compher a speedy recovery.