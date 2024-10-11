A new era of San Jose Sharks hockey is officially underway, as first-overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini made a big statement by recording his first NHL goal and assist in his debut on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center.

However, his accomplishments on Thursday may have come with a price. Celebrini was absent from practice on Friday and has been designated as questionable to play in Saturday's game against the in-state rival Anaheim Ducks.

According to Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Celebrini is dealing with a lower-body ailment and is undergoing evaluation, via Max Miller of The Hockey News.

“Lower-body. He's being evaluated right now,” Warsofsky said about Celebrini.

The Sharks will take on the Ducks on Saturday at SAP Center; the opening faceoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM EST. Whether Celebrini is able to play or not remains to be seen.

Macklin Celebrini picked up his first two NHL points in his debut

Celebrini picked up his first pair of points in the NHL during Thursday's game against the St. Louis Blues and joined reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews as the only first-overall selections to register multiple points in their debuts.

He was understandably excited afterward despite the 5-4 overtime loss, via ESPN:

“It was awesome,” Celebrini said. “It's everything I thought it would be for my first game. It was an amazing experience, and I'll cherish it for the rest of my life.”

“I just tried to fake up and then just throw one to the middle and see if he could get a stick on it,” Celebrini said of his goal. “Just a lucky bounce off the D-man's skate.”

He's also been banged up early in his career, having crashed into the boards during an exhibition game against the Utah Hockey Club.