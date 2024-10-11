San Jose Sharks fans are prepared to absorb some more pain, but they finally have a reason to be excited about the future. And that reason is named Macklin Celebrini. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft debuted to much fan fare in Thursday night's 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues, as the Sap Center welcomed in the main player tapped to resuscitate the franchise.

Celebrini made an immediate impact, scoring his first career NHL goal just over seven minutes into the first period. Though, it did not happen the way that he or Sharks fans probably envisioned.

The 18-year-old did a nifty spin move before sending the puck in the direction of teammate William Eklund. What should have been a pass turned into a milestone goal, courtesy of a deflection. When a phenom stumbles into such a play, one has to wonder if boundless talent just finds a way regardless of circumstance. There are plenty of people who were underwhelmed by the inadvertent occurrence, but many fans are celebrating the moment all the same.

“I’d rather be lucky than good,” one individual posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Macklin ERA Begins,” said another. “This is going to be fun y'all,” someone commented, echoing the enthusiasm emitted from The Shark Tank. No matter how Celebrini scores, this fan base is just grateful to be witnessing the rise of a potential superstar.

The 2024 Hobey Baker Award winner also recorded an assist in the game, setting the stage for what should have been a jubilant night in San Jose. A roaring Blues comeback slightly tarnished Celebrini's grand debut, however, and reminded Sharks supporters that there is still a steep hill to climb before this squad becomes a true force in the league again.

St. Louis erased a 4-1 deficit in the third period and completed the stunning reversal of fortunes in OT. The outcome is symbolic of Macklin Celebrini's NHL arrival. Hope has returned to San Jose, but there is much work to be done before it can transform into tangible results.

No. 71 and the Sharks will quickly get another chance to deliver the home crowd a victory when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. What will Celebrini have in store for fans next?