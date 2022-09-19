San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn didn’t coach at all last season following his firing from the New York Rangers. And the 56-year-old is grateful for this second chance opportunity.

The Sharks hired Quinn back in July following the NHL Draft. He replaces former NHL veteran Bob Boughner, who the team fired prior to the draft.

Quinn told NHL.com recently his year off drove him up a wall. The saving grace for the new Sharks coach was his time with the US Men’s team at the Olympics and the IIHF World Championship.

“It was very odd. You can’t prepare for it. You know when you get to this level you’re going to get fired eventually,” Quinn said. The Sharks coach said the situation was a test for him in some ways.

“You got to stay mentally strong and stay involved. You’re always asking your team to be mentally tough and your players to be mentally tough and I think that tests a coach when you get fired for the first time in your life,” he said.

Quinn’s time with the Sharks begins rather uniquely. His team will play an exhibition game in Berlin, Germany before taking on the Nashville Predators twice in Prague to begin the season.

Following that, the team heads home for a week before traveling to the East Coast for four games. One of those games is Quinn’s return to Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers.

However, Quinn’s focus is rather straightforward. “Right now, you’re thinking about training camp, you’re thinking about staff meetings, you’re thinking about the challenges ahead,” Quinn said. “Just like I have for 30 years, other than one, last year.”