Longtime former San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton is getting the recognition that he deserves by being voted to the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025. Thornton is now a first-ballot Hall of Famer, being inducted in his first year of eligibility.

Other inductees from this year's Class included Alexander Mogilny, Zdeno Chara, and Duncan Keith, along with female hockey stars Brianna Decker and Jennifer Botterill.

Thornton received the news on a phone call with his soon-to-be fellow Hall of Famers Ron Francis, the Chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee, and Lanny McDonald, the Hall’s Chairman of the Board. And Thornton had a priceless reaction in true Joe Thornton form.

“Holy doodle, holy doodle, boys. Oh my god. I’m shaking. Thanks boys. Holy moly,” Thornton said via The San Jose Mercury News. “I appreciate you guys so much. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. What a tremendous honor. I don’t know what to say. This is incredible.”

Thornton, who retired as a member of the Florida Panthers in 2022, had his jersey No. 19 retired by the Sharks and hung in the rafters of SAP Center last November. He'll be inducted during the Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on November 10 later this year.

Joe Thornton spent most of his NHL career with the Sharks

Article Continues Below

While Thornton is best known during his NHL career for his time with the Sharks, he was actually the first overall selection in the 1997 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins, who eventually named him their team captain.

However, he was traded to the Sharks in a blockbuster trade in November 2005 for forwards Marco Sturm, Wayne Primeau, and defenceman Brad Stuart.

Thornton immediately formed a strong partnership with Jonathan Cheechoo, leading to a remarkable 56-goal season for the winger and Thornton's first Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer. Thornton also recorded 72 assists, many of which were on Cheechoo's goals.

Thornton would also spend a single season each with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers before officially retiring from the NHL in October 2023.

He finished his career ranked 14th all-time in NHL history with 1,539 career points, seventh all-time in assists with 1,109, and sixth in total games played with 1,714.