The San Jose Sharks had the worst record in the National Hockey League in 2024-25. Even with a solid season from number one overall pick Macklin Celebrini, they did not come close to the postseason. They have the second overall pick and are trying to turn the corner into a competitive team. The Sharks are going to buy out Marc-Edouard Vlasic's contract as it enters the final season.

“This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years,” Sharks General Manager Mike Grier said, per the team's website. “I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks, and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness.”

Vlasic was drafted in the second round of the 2005 NHL Draft by the Sharks. He made his debut at 19 years old and was a stellar member of their blueline for nearly two decades after that. Vlasic signed an eight-year deal worth $8 million per season before the 2018 season. The Sharks took a turn for the worse after that deal. Vlasic's numbers took a tumble with it.

Article Continues Below
More San Jose Sharks News
San Jose Sharks former player Joe Thornton waves to the crowd following a ceremony honoring him and retiring his number 19 jersey before a game between the San Jose Sharks and the Buffalo Sabres at SAP Center.
Joe Thornton in disbelief after getting Hockey Hall of Fame inductionMichael Whitaker ·
Marc-Edouard Vlasic and GM Mike Grier on the sides. mystery player in the middle. sharks logo background.
3 players Sharks must trade in 2025 NHL offseasonBryan Logan ·
ClutchPoints presenting its seventh 2025 NHL Mock Draft with the NHL Draft one week away.
2025 NHL Mock Draft 7.0: Mammoth curveball in the Top 5Tristin McKinstry ·
The San Jose Sharks are preparing for the 2025 NHL Draft.
Exploring Sharks’ options with No. 2 pick in 2025 NHL DraftTristin McKinstry ·
William Eklund in the center, Yaroslav Askarov and Tyler Toffoli on the sides. Sharks free agency, Sharks nightmare, NHL Free agency
Sharks’ nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·
William Eklund in the center, Anton Forsberg and Mikael Granlund on the sides. Sharks logo in the background
Sharks’ dream scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·

This move frees up $2.33 million against the cap for the Sharks to use this summer. The downside is that they will have $1.67 million against the cap in 2026-27, when the contract would have been over. In total, they save $1.16 million by buying out Vlasic.

The Sharks will have over $5o million in cap space to spend this offseason. Can they surround Celebrini with talent to make a surprising playoff push? They have the space and the talent to do it. They also pick second in Friday's NHL Draft.