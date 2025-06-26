The San Jose Sharks had the worst record in the National Hockey League in 2024-25. Even with a solid season from number one overall pick Macklin Celebrini, they did not come close to the postseason. They have the second overall pick and are trying to turn the corner into a competitive team. The Sharks are going to buy out Marc-Edouard Vlasic's contract as it enters the final season.

“This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years,” Sharks General Manager Mike Grier said, per the team's website. “I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks, and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness.”

Vlasic was drafted in the second round of the 2005 NHL Draft by the Sharks. He made his debut at 19 years old and was a stellar member of their blueline for nearly two decades after that. Vlasic signed an eight-year deal worth $8 million per season before the 2018 season. The Sharks took a turn for the worse after that deal. Vlasic's numbers took a tumble with it.

Article Continues Below

This move frees up $2.33 million against the cap for the Sharks to use this summer. The downside is that they will have $1.67 million against the cap in 2026-27, when the contract would have been over. In total, they save $1.16 million by buying out Vlasic.

The Sharks will have over $5o million in cap space to spend this offseason. Can they surround Celebrini with talent to make a surprising playoff push? They have the space and the talent to do it. They also pick second in Friday's NHL Draft.