Published November 17, 2022

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier recently alluded to the possibility of trading star defenseman Erik Karlsson this season. With the Sharks not expected to be contenders in the 2022-23 NHL season, Grier said that the organization would listen to inquiries about the veteran defender at March’s deadline or before. In response to those comments, Karlsson told reporters on Thursday that he doesn’t envision a scenario in which he’d be willing to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade, via Corey Masisack.

“No, I mean, if that question ever arises, you know, it’s going to be me and Grier. It has not. So there’s no point for me to think about that or speculate about that. I’m fully invested here at the moment. We are in a situation where we need to win a few games. I’m just worried about the next one. That’s all I can control. All that other stuff, it is nice for you to have something to talk about. I’ll let you have at it,” Karlsson said when asked if he could see himself waiving his full no-trade clause.

Karlsson signed an eight-year, $92 million contract with the Sharks back in 2019. He’s pocketing a team-high $11.5 million per season and is due to make that amount each year through the 2026-27 season. Part of his contract includes a full no-trade clause, so if the Sharks are looking to deal him this season, they’ll have to receive his approval. He doesn’t seem ready to move on just yet and indicated he would not be willing to waive the clause.

This season, Karlsson has been one of the NHL’s best defensemen, particularly in the offensive zone. He’s registered 24 points in 18 games including 10 goals and 14 assists, appearing to be revitalized after featuring in just 50 games last year.