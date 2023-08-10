Despite losing three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture remains unfazed.

Couture also remains committed to a young Sharks team that has struggled in recent years. He firmly believes San Jose GM Mike Grier and his staff will eventually turn things around, per NHL.com's Jon Lane.

“If I thought it was going to be a five-, six-, seven-year rebuild, then obviously things would change. But I think Mike has done a good job of retooling (with) some really good (NHL Draft) picks. It's tough to predict what happens a couple of years from now, but I'm excited about this season. I want to turn this thing around in San Jose. I think they have the management group to do it. They have a great coaching staff that's going to get things going,” Couture said on Wednesday.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks in the post-Erik Karlsson era

Logan Couture hasn't budged on his stance since the Sharks traded defenseman Brent Burns and Timo Meier within a span of seven months last season.

Couture and Marc Edouard-Vlasic are the remaining players from a Sharks team that was perennial Stanley Cup playoff contenders several years ago. Joe Pavelski and Martin Jones are now playing for the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs, respectively. Patrick Marleau retired last year while Joe Thornton last played in the 2021-22 NHL season.

The Sharks currently have a retooled roster that features Mackenzie Blackwood, Anthony Duclair, Filip Zadina, Mikael Granlund, Mike Hoffman, and Jan Rutta. Although losing Karlsson to the Penguins was a major blow, the Sharks are building for the future with the 34-year-old Couture as their captain and elder statesman.

Logan Couture, who has turned a deaf ear on persistent trade rumors, is determined to help the Sharks rise from the ashes in the 2023-24 NHL season.