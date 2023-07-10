The San Jose Sharks added an intriguing option to their offense on Monday, signing former Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million, according to Frank Seravalli. Zadina's contract with the Red Wings was terminated on July 6 after Detroit was unable to move him via trade or waivers.

Zadina was the sixth overall pick by the Red Wings in 2018 and made his NHL debut in February 2019. He recorded 68 points on 28 goals and 40 assists in 190 games with Detroit. His best season came in 2021-2022 when he notched 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points.

Zadina will likely get more playing time with the Sharks as he tries to stick in the NHL. The 23-year-old averaged just over 13 minutes of ice time in 30 games last season, the lowest mark of his career. He projects to be a possible top-six forward on the right wing for the Sharks next season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Sharks have missed the playoffs in each of the last four seasons after reaching the Western Conference Final in 2019 and find themselves in a rebuild. This is their latest move in an offseason highlighted so far by the signing of defenseman Kyle Burroughs and the acquisition of goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the New Jersey Devils.

Filip Zadina isn’t an out-of-this-world signing for the Sharks but could prove to be a steal if the team is able to develop him. He wanted a fresh start and a move out of Detroit, ultimately landing in San Jose. The Sharks will try to get whatever they can out of him this season.