The San Jose Sharks faced an interesting decision during the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday. They could take their center in the future in American product Will Smith. Or, general manager Mike Grier could go with polarizing Russian phenom Matvei Michkov with his team's fourth overall pick.

In the end, Grier chose to select Smith. It's a great move for the Sharks. Smith is an elite center who has the potential to become a legitimate superstar in this league. And it seems as if Grier's decision was easier than fans might think.

The Sharks general manager spoke with the media following the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. When asked about Michkov, Grier revealed he and his staff had some hesitation regarding the Russian phenom.

“We had some concerns. He's a special talent on the ice, there's no doubt about it. Super skilled, can do things a lot other players can't,” the Sharks general manager explained Wednesday night. “But there are some things that we weren't completely satisfied with to be able to take someone that (sic) with the 4th pick.”

Grier did not elaborate on those concerns for the media. One has to believe Michkov's contract situation is one potential concern. The Russian phenom is contracted to SKA St. Petersberg of the Kontinental Hockey League for the next three seasons.

Outside of that, it's hard to say. Many believe Michkov, based purely on talent, rivals first-overall pick Connor Bedard. He is one of the best-performing Russian junior players in recent memory.

In the end, the concerns don't mean too much anymore. Grier went with Smith while Michkov ended up with the Philadelphia Flyers. Only time will tell if Grier was right in his decision on Wednesday night.