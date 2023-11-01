It was only a few days ago when Joe Thornton retired from the NHL after a ridiculous 24 seasons in the league and it appears he's not taking much time away from the sport.

As reported by insider Darren Dreger, Thornton will be helping Team Canada assemble their roster for the upcoming Spengler Cup:

“Team Canada jumps on Joe Thornton’s open schedule, post retirement. Thornton and Flames assistant GM, Brad Pascall will handle management duties and assembly of Canada’s roster for this years Spengler Cup.”

Certainly makes sense considering how familiar Thornton is with Team Canada. He won gold with the Canucks back in 2010 at the Olympics in Vancouver when Sidney Crosby scored one of the most iconic goals in the history of the country.

Joe Thornton hadn't played in the NHL since 2021-22 where he appeared in 34 games with the Florida Panthers. Most of his career was of course spent with the San Jose Sharks, solidifying himself as a franchise legend. Thornton also spent quite a bit of time with the Boston Bruins to begin his NHL tenure. He actually released his retirement announcement through the Sharks:

“Judging how many people keep asking me, I guess I have to tell you, I’m officially retiring from the NHL,” Joe Thornton said. “I thought you guys would figure it out sooner, but you kept asking so here I am retiring. I have so much love for the game of hockey and for countless number of people that helped this kid's dream become a reality. If you’re looking for me, you know where to find me. I’ll be at the rink.”

As of right now, Thornton ranks 12th in total points, seventh in assists, and sixth in total games played. It wouldn't be surprising to see Thornton get into coaching down the road, too.