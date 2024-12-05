The San Jose Sharks got off to another brutal start to the season in 2024-25. It seemed as if San Jose was headed toward another disastrous season much like they did a year ago. However, something has changed within this San Jose team. Players such as Mikael Granlund have become major contributors as the team has turned their fortunes around.

The Sharks began the year 0-7-2 through their first nine games. Since October 26, though, they have been more than respectable. San Jose is 10-7-3 in that span. This includes a current three-game winning streak and a run of four wins in their last five. It's a massive step in the right direction. Granlund spoke about this turnaround on Tuesday night.

“The way we play, that gives us a chance,” Sharks forward Mikael Granlund said after the team's third straight win, via NHL.com. “We've been getting better as a team throughout this season. Beginning of the season, we were just behind in these games and right now we are playing way better. That gives us a chance, and that gives us the confidence. Not only the results but the way we play.”

Sharks are finding joy in the progress they make

The Sharks have wanted to see progress from their NHL roster for a while now. San Jose entered a rebuild a few years back after coming close to playoff success. Unfortunately, they could not claim hockey's ultimate prize in the Stanley Cup. As their stars aged, the natural impulse was to hit the reset button and begin building back up.

San Jose has finally started seeing the progress they have wanted. Former top prospect William Eklund made the Sharks in 2023-24, and he was followed by two more in 2024-25. Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini are some of the best prospects in the world. But the kids aren't at it alone.

Mikael Granlund has found his game since joining the Sharks in 2023-24. He was joined this summer by other quality veterans such as Jake Walman, Cody Ceci, and Tyler Toffoli. MacKenzie Blackwood has also seemingly found another gear in between the pipes.

This mix of young guns and veterans has paid dividends for the Sharks. And it has given fans hope for the future of this team. Moreover, it has brought a ton of positivity to the locker room as the grind of the season heads toward the midway point.

“I've said it from the start of the year, from training camp, it's a lot of fun coming into the rink,” said Toffoli, via NHL.com. “There's a lot of energy from top to bottom, however you want to look at it. Guys are having a lot of fun. And not saying that it's necessarily a good thing, but even when we're losing, we're having fun and working. Definitely positives, and it's good to be on a little streak right now.”