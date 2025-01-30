ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It may not be a matchup between two of the league's best teams, but the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken get the honor of the national ESPN broadcast on Thursday night. The Sharks can barely buy a win recently, and it hasn't been much better for the Kraken. They own the bottom two spots in the Pacific Division, and Seattle is dangerously close to joining San Jose as the next team out of the playoff race. The one thing the Sharks have to look forward to is their young core developing together, and it seems like they're about to add another top pick in the upcoming draft. Another elite prospect joining the roster with Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Yaroslav Askarov will be an excellent sign for the team's future. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Kraken prediction and pick.

Here are the Sharks-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Kraken Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +165

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Sharks vs. Kraken

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks have been underdogs in ten consecutive games against the Kraken, but don't tell San Jose they are the inferior team in this matchup. The Sharks have won four of the past five games, and they were +200 or higher underdogs in two of those victories. San Jose has won both matchups this season, scoring 12 combined goals in 8-5 and 4-2 wins. It seems like the Sharks have the Kraken's number and Joey Daccord's, who allowed four goals on 23 shots in the last meeting.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken haven't been performing well over the past ten games, but they have been better than the Sharks. Seattle won just one of their past four games, including a devastating 6-4 loss to the Ducks, which led to a move with their goaltenders. Seattle has had five wins over the past ten games, including victories over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, and Los Angeles Kings. The Sharks won their last game against the Penguins with a stellar performance from Askarov but had lost eight of nine games before that result.

The Kraken made a desperate move and waived Philipp Grubauer on Wednesday. It's unclear which goalie will come up from Coachella Valley to take his spot, but in the interim, Joey Daccord will get as many starts as he can handle. Daccord is 17-12-2 this season with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Askarov will be a great goaltender for the Sharks in their future success, but he is going through some growing pains this season. The Sharks goaltenders combined for a 1-4-0 record with a 4.00 goals-against average and a .848 save percentage over the last five games.

Final Sharks-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Sharks have had plenty of success against the Kraken over the past five games and this season with two offensive outbursts. However, it's hard for any team to win three games against a single opponent in one season, and it's especially difficult for a team like the Sharks to do it. The Kraken was shaken up with the Grubauer move on Wednesday, and the front office will look for an answer.

Final Sharks-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken -1.5 (+125)