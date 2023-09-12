Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne's marriage has lasted for over 40 years and counting. And their relationship is one of the most enduring in the entertainment industry.

But what is the secret to their marriage success?

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In a recent interview, Sharon revealed that it all comes down to acceptance. “We're both oddballs,” she said. “I might look quite normal, but normal is not a word I use often.”

Despite that, the couple has faced their fair share of challenges over the years since their marriage in 1982. This includes Ozzy's highly publicized infidelity in 2016 and his battle with substance abuse.

But Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's marriages have always been able to overcome their problems because they love and accept each other unconditionally.

“You have to realize you have to accept people for what they are,” she said. “They'll never be what you want them to be. You have to accept them. There are good and there are bad parts. If you love them enough, you'll accept it and realize that you can't change it.”

Before their marriage, Ozzy battled with substance abuse in 1979. It was Sharon who helped him get better and encouraged his solo project. In this, she stressed the importance of accepting the people you love.

Of course, no relationship is perfect. But Sharon and Ozzy's decades-long marriage has shown that with love, acceptance, communication, and compromise, anything is possible.

The couple shared 2 children together, both in their late 30's, The Osbournes have been residing in Stateside with plans for moving back to London.