Love is in the air! Sharon Osbourne recently dished on how she and Ozzy Osbourne still have love for one another after 40 years marriage.

“We're both oddballs. I might look quite normal, you know, the way I dress, but normal is not a word I use often,” the television star said of she and her husband Ozzy to PEOPLE.

“We’re two oddballs and were two wild young people that found each other,” she added as she spoke about how the two met in 1971 when she worked at a record label with her father who was an executive at the time.

She added that everything is not all rainbows and sunshine. “The Talk” alum said that there have been some ups and downs but you have to choose one another.

“It’s not been easy, no relationship is easy,” the reality star added. “You have to work at it. You get your ugly times, your bad times and your horrific times. But if you love each other enough, you'll work through.”

Their marriage and partnership was tested when Ozzy was kicked out of his band Black Sabbath in 1979. Ozzy was struggling with substance abuse issues at the time and Sharon was able to help him in both his career and personal struggle. In 2016, the couple also decided parted ways due to Ozzy's infidelity.

“I believe you only have one real love in your life. I'm still in love with my wife. That's the main thing,” he chimed in.

“When we celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary, I said to Sharon, ‘Where did the years go?' It's just ridiculous. I mean, 40 years is amazing. It shouldn't have lasted this long,” he added.

Ozzy and Sharon share three children together: daughters Kelly Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne, and son Jack Osbourne.

More recently, Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and Sharon has been helping with it. Due to his diagnosis, Sharon revealed that she wants to move back to the UK in order for him to live a full life.

“This is what I’ve learned: You can’t plan anything,” Sharon said in their family podcast which consists of their two children Kelly and Jack. “I just feel that I wanna go home. I wanna give your father a chance to live his life.”

“We can do more what we want more in England than we can do here,” she added.