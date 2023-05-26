Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are fanning the flames of romance once again. The singers were spotted leaving Mendes’ New York City apartment on Thursday. This is a drop in the bucket compared to what they’ve been doing at Coachella, but it seems to confirm there might be something more there for the ex couple.

Before they were spotted leaving his apartment, Mendes and Cabello were smiling and shopping around the SoHo neighborhood. Both of them were dressed to the nines as usual. Performing doesn’t stop with a stage. And on Tuesday, they were holding hands walking through the NYC streets.

And last month, they attended a comedy show together in Los Angeles. In Venice, California, they were holding hands once again. Although all of this seems to be surmounting evidence pointing to a rekindled romance, there hasn’t been a word from the two of them. Not even after their famed Coachella kiss.

After the famous Coachella kiss, Cabello dropped a few cryptic posts on her Instagram, all signs pointing to Mendes. She even previewed her song which directly referenced her former (and now maybe current) lover. All of these signs seemed to reference the Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello romance.

According to a People source, the two had been in touch for at least a few months and had “hung out” a few times. “They always seemed to have a special connection.”

“They have been hanging out just the two of them. They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing,” they added. “They seem very happy to be reconnected.”