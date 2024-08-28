Following in the footsteps of his father, Deion “Primetime” Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders is joining the Nike family and signing an exclusive deal to become one of their signature athletes. His dad and coach had one of the more memorable signature sneaker runs of the 1990's and since then, we've seen Nike become an integral part of bringing the signature models back.

Shedeur Sanders appeared in the latest “This Week in SNKRS” rendition on the Nike SNKRS App with a short interview segment on what style means to him and how his pops has been an inspiration. Building upon the legacy Deion Sanders built over at Nike with his signature Nike Diamond Turf line, young Sanders plans on doing the same by expanding upon the existing designs and adding his own flair, just as he has with his performances on the field.

Appearing in the video, Sanders explains “Between me and pops, definitely I'll style [the shoes] the best. He's more old-school, so he has older swag. I know mine's more universal and I know I can put it on better.”

It's a clear indication that Nike plans to expand the DT line around Shedeur Sanders and his involvement with Nike will only grow given the equipment deal they share with the University of Colorado.

Sanders continues on Nike SNKRS, “He taught us at a young age, always work. We used to wake up early in the morning, he'd make us run the whole field line by line every day of the summer. We grew up different, he always instilled work in us and that's why we are who we are today.”

While details of the deal are yet to be disclosed, we can imagine Sanders is in-line to see massive numbers in terms of financial opportunities, marketing, and his own sneaker and apparel lines. The original Nike Air DT Max 96 was a hybrid turf shoe for both baseball and football, marketed by the hybrid athlete himself, Deion Sanders. Nike has worked to rerelease the model over the last few years, bringing them back into production.

The revamped versions will be promoted by his son and we're sure this opens the door for him to have his own line within the Air DT family. The Colorado Buffaloes football team will also be equipped with the latest cleated versions of the Air DT Max throughout the season, furthering the natural synergy between the Sander family and Nike.

The “Colorado Home/Away” colorways of the Nike Air DT Max 96 will be releasing soon and now come as the first of many potential releases from Sanders and Nike. They still have an entire season ahead of them, but don't be surprised if we see a Nike Shedeur sneaker already in the works for the upcoming season. As far as debuting them, we can expect Sanders to be the very first in rocking the upcoming shoes for a special occasion.

