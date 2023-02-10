Rob Gronkowski is used to performing at the Super Bowl. First he was a star with the Patriots and then with the Buccaneers. While the former star tight end has retired from the NFL, he is looking forward to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. He is also anticipating Rihanna’s performance at halftime.

Gronkowski was being interviewed Friday and a reporter asked if he going to watch the halftime show. “I’m looking forward to it big time,” Gronkowski said.

The former All-Pro appears to have been sincere in his admiration for the singer. Rob Gronkowski punctuated his enthusiasm, saying “just trying to shine bright like a diamond.” That’s a reference to a line Rihanna’s song “Diamonds,” which contains the line that Gronkowski quoted.

The NFL has been delivering major stars on its Super Bowl halftime shows for years, and Rihanna follows Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar who performed last year. The Weeknd got the call in 2021 while Shakira performed with Jennifer Lopez in 2020. Other big names who have manned the halftime stage at the Super Bowl include Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Madonna and The Who.

Prior to and after the halftime show, the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will be manned by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles as well as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the game that will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.