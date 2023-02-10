The Super Bowl is the most anticipated event in the NFL. Given that the Super Bowl crowns a champion for the season, fans expect a good football competition. Yet, the shadow of Super Bowl controversy sometimes hijacks the game itself. Some explosive events have rocked this event in the past. Hopefully, Super Bowl LVII steers clear of these headline-grabbing moments. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 times the Super Bowl was marred by controversy.

Janet Jackson’s Wardrobe Malfunction at Super Bowl XXXVIII

Michael Jackson made Super Bowl halftime shows a thing to watch in Super Bowl XXVII. While Michael Jackson lit up the stage with one of his classic performances, his sister Janet Jackson delivered a respectable performance one decade later, but no one remembered the actual musical act. It all went south in the final parts of the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston. In the concluding segment, Justin Timberlake tore off a piece of Jackson’s attire, which revealed her breast on national television. For the scene, CBS — the broadcaster of the game — faced a hefty fine of $550,000.

M.I.A.’s Middle Finger at Super Bowl XLVI

Speaking of halftime performances and potent cocktails of Super Bowl controversy, M.I.A. performed alongside Madonna for Super Bowl XLVI. However, M.I.A. was immediately thrust into the middle of an uproar after flashing a middle finger during the performance. The Sri Lankan singer attempted to justify the act as a cultural gesture. Nevertheless, the NFL still proceeded to sue M.I.A. for a mind-boggling $16.6 million.

Refs Get Blamed for Questionable Officiating at Super Bowl LVI

The kind of controversy Super Bowl watchers remember even more than the halftime show is when a game is decided by the officials (or is at least perceived to have been decided by the refs). After missing calls for most of the first half in the Los Angeles Rams-Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl, the referees made their presence felt in the final moments of the game. Among the six total penalties called in the game, three were called in the last two minutes. One call on the Bengals set up the Rams with first down and goal. The Rams would score and win, 23-20, leaving the Bengals without a Super Bowl win in three appearances.

Tom Brady’s Stolen Jersey at Super Bowl LI

Sports memorabilia are certainly memorable. More importantly, they also have value. A man named Mauricio Ortega took this realization to extremes by allegedly stealing Tom Brady’s game-worn jersey at Super Bowl LI. Fortunately with the help of the FBI and a teenager named Dylan Wagner, the case was closed after Brady’s jersey was recovered from Mexico. This became an one of the international Super Bowl controversies on record. One doubts any international incident will emerge at Super Bowl LVII.

Alleged Patriots Cheating Scandal at Super Bowl XLII

There are some controversies Super Bowl watchers can’t ignore. In 2007, the New England Patriots were in the middle of a Spygate scandal after getting caught secretly filming opposing teams’ signals. Coach Bill Belichick was slapped with a $500,000 fine and the team $250,000 while also forfeiting a first-round pick. This was part of the backdrop to Super Bowl XLII in February of 2008.

At Super Bowl XXXVI, several years earlier, an old ghost reared its head. However, those reports turned out to be false. The undefeated Patriots did seem fazed, however, surprisingly getting upset by the New York Giants, 17-14. The game was played in Glendale, Arizona, the site of Super Bowl LVII.

Adrian Awasom’s Arrest Before Super Bowl XLII

Speaking of Super Bowl XLII, while the Giants had a lot to celebrate after their hard-earned victory, it didn’t mean they lacked obstacles of their own. Injured Giants defensive end Adrian Awasom was arrested for drunk driving just before Super Bowl XLII. Fortunately, the Giants didn’t let themselves get distracted. They also didn’t need Awasom on the field. Eli Manning executed some of the best clutch plays in Super Bowl history, sealing a win made possible by a great performance from the Giants’ defense against Tom Brady.

Tank Johnson’s Legal Troubles Almost Caused Him in Super Bowl XLI

It isn’t good for a sports team when law enforcement steps in. This only adds more distractions to the already herculean task of winning a championship. The Chicago Bears’ Tank Johnson was arrested for the third time, in this case for possessing illegal firearms. Although he was allowed to play for the Bears, his team ultimately lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI, 29-17.

Eugene Robinson’s Arrest Before Super Bowl XXXIII

Speaking of law enforcement, Eugene Robinson was arrested the night before Super Bowl XXXIII. Robinson was slapped with a “soliciting a prostitute” charge after offering $40 to an undercover officer for sex. While Robinson still found a way to play for the Falcons at Super Bowl XXXIII, the Falcons were ultimately out of it, including Robinson. Atlanta got blasted by the Denver Broncos, 34-19. Ironically, Robinson was a recipient of the Bart Starr Award before the incident. The award is given to the NFL player who exhibits outstanding character and leadership. That’s quite a Super Bowl controversy.

Stanley Wilson Caught Getting High on Cocaine Before Super Bowl XXIII

While some NFL players work their whole life to get to the Super Bowl, Stanley Wilson decided to forfeit that chance by getting high on cocaine just moments before Super Bowl XXIII. Wilson reportedly excused himself by claiming to get his playbook. Wilson’s absence hurt the Bengals, who lost 20-16 to the San Francisco 49ers. Aside from wasting his Super Bowl opportunity, Wilson also threw away his NFL career by violating the drug policy for the third time, which resulted in a lifetime ban. The controversies Super Bowl fans remember are rarely darker than this one.

Barret Robbins’ Disappearing Act in Super Bowl XXXVII

Given that an opportunity to appear in a Super Bowl is precious, it was shocking to see Barret Robbins of the Oakland Raiders miss Super Bowl XXXVII. According to sources, Robbins was partying in Tijuana, Mexico, which led to his confinement in a hospital. Robbins confessed that he was so disoriented to the point that he thought the Raiders had already won Super Bowl XXXVII. The Raiders were annihilated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 48-21. This is a controversy Super Bowl historians remember well. We doubt that anything similar will flow from Super Bowl LVII.