New York Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt flew out to center field to end the team's 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, ending their weekend series with their bitter rivals in a sweep.

Ben Rortvedt had a .098 batting average going into the plate appearance, and that created some history. Rortvedt is the first hitter in the last 50 seasons to enter a plate appearance with a sub-100 average as his team's potential final out with both the potential game-winning and game-tying runs on base (minimum 40 at-bats required), according to OptaSTATS.

The at-bat came to be because Giancarlo Stanton pinch hit for Jake Bauers in the 7th inning after Anthony Volpe tied the game with a three-run home run. After Giancarlo Stanton's at-bat, in which he flew out to left field, the Yankees performed a double switch. The Yankees inserted Rortvedt into Stanton's spot in the lineup, and moved him to catcher. The Yankees then replaced Kyle Higashioka's spot in the lineup with Greg Allen, who moved to left field.

The Yankees were not comfortable with Stanton playing defense in left field in a close game, so that is why Greg Allen was in the game. Allen nearly tied the game with a drive to right field in the 9th inning off of closer Kenley Jansen, but it hit off of the top of the wall.

Kenley Jansen went on to hit the next batter in DJ LeMahieu, then struck out Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres before getting Rortvedt to fly out to end the game.

The Yankees fell to nine game out of a playoff spot as a result of the loss to the Red Sox.