The New York Yankees were swept by the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx this weekend, dropping them to nine games out of a playoff spot in the American League, and the sweep means the Red Sox are now 8-1 on the season against New York. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the record against Boston, and he was brutally honest.

“They've kicked our a**,” Aaron Boone said, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. “We've played a handful of competitive games that have come down to the end where they've taken us. We just haven't been good enough.”

Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox was the Yankees' eighth loss in a row, which marks the first time the Yankees have lost eight in a row since the 1995 season, according to Talkin' Yanks. The Yankees have one four-game series left with the Red Sox this season in September at Fenway Park.

Boone was asked about the Yankees' mindset for the remainder of the season, and he was realistic about what they have to do with just over a month to go in the season.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“We've got to be unbelievable the rest of the way,” Boone said, via Kuty. “It's not even about that. It's about coming to try to win a game Tuesday. Then all of a sudden you start stacking and an amazing thing happens. But we're so far removed from that right now. We've got to get a win first.”

Many fans have urged the Yankees to call up prospects like Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira and Austin Wells. Oswald Peraza has some major league experience, while Everson Pereira and Austin Wells have not made their debuts yet.

The Yankees have an off day on Monday before the Washington Nationals come to the Bronx for a three-game set. It will be intriguing to see if any prospects get the call to the big leagues.