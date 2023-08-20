The New York Yankees fell to nine games out of a wild card spot after getting swept by their bitter rival Boston Red Sox this weekend, and before Sunday's 6-5 loss, Aaron Boone commented on a recent meeting he had with managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman, saying that the front office is “frustrated” by the team's performance this season, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“We understand we're in a tough spot and it's not going well,” Aaron Boone said, via Hoch. “We're in the business of trying to fix it and trying to [determine] what are the best moves moving forward for us to try and get us on track.”

The playoffs are very much a long-shot at this point in the season. Many Yankees fans have been asking for the team to call up some younger players who are in Triple-A and knocking on the door. Boone did say the organization would consider those types of moves.

“[We discuss] everything that we're seeing,” Boone said, via Hoch. “It could be individual players that we're talking through. Guys from down below that are pushing to get involved, considerations in those kinds of things. Just everything about our team.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Boone said he believes there could be promotions from the minors before Sept. 1, according to Hoch. Some names to keep an eye on as potential promotions are Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira and Austin Wells. Oswald Peraza has been up and down over the last year or so, while Everson Pereira and Austin Wells have not debuted in the major leagues yet.

“We'll probably talk about it some more today,” Boone said, via Hoch. “I think anything's on the table right now.”

The Yankees have an off day on Monday, then the Washington Nationals come to the Bronx on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if any players are promoted to the MLB level by then.